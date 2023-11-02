Western Hockey League makes neck guards mandatory following death of Adam Johnson

The change to the league's protective equipment policy comes after hockey player Adam Johnson died after his neck was cut by an opponent's skate blade during a game in England on Saturday. In a statement, the league said that players will be required to wear neck guard equipment at all times while participating in on-ice activities, including games and practices.

Johnson's death has prompted more discussions about the use of neck guards, something that is not mandated in the NHL. Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players' Association executive director Marty Walsh touched base Sunday in the immediate aftermath of Johnson's death to set up further talks between the league and union about blade safety.On Wednesday, Winnipeg Jets forwards Vladislav Namestnikov, Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers wore neck guards during practice.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOOTODAY: Western Hockey League makes neck guards mandatory following death of Adam JohnsonCALGARY — Neck guards will be mandatory for Western Hockey League players starting Friday, or as soon as teams can get the protective equipment.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Western Hockey League makes neck guards mandatory following death of Adam JohnsonCALGARY — Neck guards will be mandatory for Western Hockey League players starting Friday, or as soon as teams can get the protective equipment.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Western Hockey League makes neck guards mandatory following death of Adam JohnsonCALGARY — Neck guards will be mandatory for Western Hockey League players starting Friday, or as soon as teams can get the protective equipment.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Western Hockey League makes neck guards mandatory following death of Adam JohnsonWHL mandates that players wear neck guards for all on-ice activities following death of Adam Johnson in England

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Western Hockey League makes neck guards mandatory following death of JohnsonNeck guards will be mandatory for Western Hockey League players starting Friday, or as soon as teams can get the protective equipment.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: B.C. hockey team mandates neck guards in wake of Adam Johnson’s deathAdam Johnson was playing with the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) Saturday when he had his neck cut by a skate blade during the second period.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕