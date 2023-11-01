Western Hockey League makes neck guards mandatory following death of Adam Johnson

The change to the league’s protective equipment policy comes after hockey player Adam Johnson died after his neck was cut by an opponent’s skate blade during a game in England on Saturday. The WHL said in a release that players will be required to wear protective neck guard equipment at all times while participating in on-ice activities, including games and practices.

Neck guards are already mandatory in the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League — the other two major junior leagues under the Canadian Hockey League umbrella.

