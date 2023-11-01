Western Hockey League makes neck guards mandatory following death of Adam Johnson

The WHL said in a release that players will be required to wear protective neck guard equipment at all times while participating in on-ice activities, including games and practices. Neck guards are already mandatory in the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League — the other two major junior leagues under the Canadian Hockey League umbrella.

