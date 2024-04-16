Werder Bremen Suspends Naby Keïta for Rest of Season

Naby Keïta - Getty ImagesBREMEN, Germany — Werder Bremen suspended former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta for the rest of the season on Tuesday after he skipped the team’s last Bundesliga match.

On Sunday, Keïta chose not to travel with the rest of the team to the game at Bayer Leverkusen and instead went home after he found out he was not going to be in the starting lineup, the club said. Keïta joined Bremen from Liverpool last summer but struggled to make an impact in an injury-plagued season. The 29-year-old Guinea midfielder made only five Bundesliga appearances all season, four of those as a substitute.

