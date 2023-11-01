Well, rats: A pair of Calgary recycling plants are battling rodent infestations

, it says,"Albertans have enjoyed living without the menace of rats since 1950 when the Rat Control Program was established. "It does not mean we never get rats. Small infestations occasionally occur, but when found, the rats are isolated and eradicated through proven control methods."

D'Amours, who isn't based at the facility in Calgary, says he can't put a number to the rats at Cascades.The province confirms both infestations -- the one at Cascades and the other at Capital Paper Recycling -- and says there are numerous rats at each and that it's been going on for a couple of years.

"They're very challenging environments because they have a place to live, they're warm and they have a constant food source coming in," she said. Wickerson says while the issue is ongoing, she believes both facilities are gradually winning the battle.

Sources say the city is also involved in the ongoing process at Cascades and Capital Paper Recycling.And Wickerson says she's"in communication with my designated people there weekly, daily, sometimes."

Nobody wants rats, particularly in as highly controlled a province as Alberta, but D'Amours says rodents popping up at recycling facilities does happen, and does need to be dealt with. "Cascades is a city contractor that sorts recycled material from curbside collection in Calgary. We therefore receive containers, packaging and printed material from every (Calgarian's) door in order to sort it and allow it to be recycled.

