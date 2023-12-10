Welcome to the 'new norm' of seasonal illnesses

As health-care teams remain dangerously overstretched, they’re also grappling with the pressure of what some physicians are calling a “new norm” for seasonal illnesses — a range of viral and bacterial infections all back in circulation, with COVID-19 still chief among them. Doctors in multiple provinces are sounding the alarm over long waits and over-capacity hospitals as respiratory illnesses spike and medical staff are overworked. Some are even warning some patients to stay away from the ER.





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Algoma District School Board welcomes and supports 300+ multilingual language learnersADSB schools aim to provide environments that welcome students of all cultures and languages

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Healthcare Providers and Doctors Support Gender Diverse ChildrenA group of healthcare providers and doctors in Prince George, called Physicians for Diversity & Inclusion, state that discussing gender identity with children does not cause them to change their gender identity. They also debunk the idea of social contagion. Dr. Ingrid Cosio, who specializes in transgender and gender diverse care, mentions that only about 25% of children exploring their gender identity before puberty identify as trans.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Shortage of Doctors in CanadaA retired businessman discusses the shortage of doctors in Canada and the long journey to becoming a doctor.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

College of Family Physicians of Canada halts plan to increase training time for doctorsThe College of Family Physicians of Canada is halting its plan to increase the time it takes to train a family doctor from two years to three, bowing to pressure from medical students, family doctors and provincial health ministers.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Doctors Without Borders staff, patients caught in crossfire of Israel-Hamas warInternational aid organization Doctors Without Borders says its medical staff and patients are facing "relentless violence" in and around Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital and is calling for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Supporting Gender Diverse Children and AdolescentsA group of local healthcare providers and doctors have come together to support families of gender diverse children and adolescents in their exploration of identity.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »