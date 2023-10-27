Web Summit ex-CEO Paddy Cosgrave apologizes for his remarks on the Israel-Hamas war

Collision CEO Paddy Cosgrave in Toronto on June 21. Cosgrave says his Collision tech conference is still considering where to host its 2025 event after extending its stay in Toronto to 2024.Paddy Cosgrave built a reputation in tech circles as a particularly outspoken figure in an industry with no shortage of vocal leaders. His swagger helped bring attention to the swanky bashes he hosted for the global business elite.

Mr. Cosgrave has “very much stepped back from everything,” Ms. Farrell said, adding that he will not be present at the Lisbon Mr. Cosgrave has long been the public face of Dublin-based Web Summit, which he founded in 2009. He was known for his ability to lure even the most media-averse tech executives to rostrums, where they would speak to thousands of spectators. Irish court documents show Mr. Cosgrave owns 81 per cent of Web Summit’s parent company, Manders Terrace Ltd.

The uproar began earlier this month, when Mr. Cosgrave made statements on social media in which he condemned Israel’s Mr. Cosgrave criticized Western leaders for their support of Israel. He lauded Ireland, his home country, for its calls on the European Union not to suspend aid to Palestinians, and said that although Israel has a right to defend itself, it should not break international law. headtopics.com

The remarks drew angry responses from venture capitalists, startup executives, founders with operations in Israel and other tech leaders. Large tech companies – including Google parent company Alphabet Inc.Even so, on Oct. 16, Mr. Cosgrave, in another social-media post, repeated his comments about “war crimes,” this time adding that he would “not relent.”

He attached screenshots of supportive messages he had received, redacting the names of the people that had sent them. “I’m proud of what I have repeatedly stated,” he added., he condemned Hamas’s attack, but also reiterated his earlier comments about Israel’s actions in Gaza. “Web Summit has a long history of partnership with Israel and its tech firms,” he said, “and I am deeply regretful that those friends were hurt by any of what I said.” Mr. Cosgrave has not posted on social media since then. headtopics.com

