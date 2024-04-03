Weather Alert: Strong Winds, Snow, and Rain

Strong winds, snow and rain continue today. Wind gusts up to 80 km/h. Brief periods of heavy snow giving reduced visibility. Snowfall accumulations possibly exceeding 10 cm, particularly north of Sault Ste. Marie. Windy conditions continuing this morning through this afternoon. Periods of snow continuing this morning through tonight. Areas near Sault Ste. Marie may remain a mix of rain and snow. Isolated utility outages are possible.

Rain or snow many continue through the day for areas with temperatures close to the freezing mark. Periods of heavy snow giving reduced visibility are possible, which may result in poor road conditions at times

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Good morning, Sault Ste Marie!Here's a look at the current local weather and gas prices

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie!Here's a look at the current local weather and gas prices

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Against the Wind: The ultimate Bob Seger tribute band hits Sault Ste MarieConcert to support Make-A-Wish Canada rolls into the Machine Shop April 11

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

DUB STRETCH ft. MATT J DUB MUSIC - Sault Ste. Marie NewsJoin us for an evening of soulful movement and uplifting vibes at The Machine Shop Bankers Room on March 28th from 6:00 to 7:30 pm! Immerse yourself in a unique experience as we blend the soothing sounds by Matt J. Dub Music with a 1.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Firefighters Rescue Sleeping Driver in Sault Ste. MarieSault Ste. Marie firefighters were called to assist in opening a car door after finding a person slumped over the steering wheel, fast asleep. Police suspected the driver was impaired by drugs and arrested him after he refused to comply with a blood screening. Brett Anderson, 28, is charged with refusing to comply with a blood demand.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Retired Judge Norman Douglas to Hold Book Signing at Sault Ste. Marie Public LibraryRetired judge Norman Douglas, author of the new book "You Be The Judge," will be holding a book signing event at the Sault Ste. Marie Public Library. The book explores real cases and asks readers to weigh in. Limited copies will be available at the event.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »