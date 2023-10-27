'We're not ready to open it': OC Transpo will not commit to date for Trillium Line launch

"Spring 2024, but I won't give any month," Renee Amilcar, OC Transpo general manager, told the light-rail transit subcommittee on Friday.
"We're not ready to open it for sure, it's not because of the season," Amilcar said, when asked if OC Transpo was delaying launch to avoid winter weather. Construction was originally scheduled to be completed in August 2022, but was delayed until September 2023. As of this summer, the target date for launch was November. On Sept. 29, Amilcar said that based on the progress to date, a November launch was no longer possible.
The Trillium Line will be known as Line 2, running from Bayview Station to Riverside South. The Trillium Line route Line 4 is the spur from South Keys to the Ottawa International Airport.
