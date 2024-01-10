We Quit Theatre Brings Outside-the-Box Performances to Toronto

I am your spaniel, or, A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare by Gislina Patterson will be arriving at Toronto's Buddies in Bad Times theatre this month. Is your new year’s resolution to give up a bad habit? Well, We Quit Theatre is coming to Toronto next week to demonstrate how not to keep it.

Rather than giving up the world of the stage, per its name, this highly touted Winnipeg-based collective comprised of Dasha Plett and Gislina Patterson is bringing a triple bill of its outside-the-box performances to, the form and style of We Quit Theatre’s pieces vary but they “share a fundamental interest in the space of play between the real and performed self, a destructive impulse toward the canon, and a constant challenge of the expectations of form.” We Quit Theatre is the best name for a performance collective I’ve ever come across





