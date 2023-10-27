‘We claim her, end of story’: Buffy Sainte-Marie’s Piapot family hurt by allegations

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.Ntawnis Piapot has grown up calling Buffy Sainte-Marie auntie. She said no one has the authority question their communities sovereignty and decision to make Sainte-Marie a part of the family.Artist and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie’s Indigenous identity has been challenged by a CBC investigation but her Piapot First Nation, Sask.

Piapot is the great-granddaughter of Emile Piapot and Clara Starblanket, both deceased, who adopted Sainte-Marie some six decades ago. “It’s really insulting that someone would question my great grandfather’s choice and right to adopt Buffy as his daughter,” Piapot said.

“Having someone question the validity of that adoption … it’s hurtful, it’s ignorant, it’s colonial, and quite frankly it’s racist.reads “There’s no official record of Buffy Sainte-Marie’s birth, not really. At least not a satisfactory and decisive one that answers questions before they’re asked, grounded in a family lineage with all the gifts and baggage that accompany that kind of belonging.” headtopics.com

Sainte-Marie has said she was somehow adopted and raised in Massachusetts by a non-Indigenous family.

