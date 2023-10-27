‘Way of life’: First ocean-going canoe in decades being built in Haisla Nation

In Kitamaat Village, two men are revitalizing an ancient craft, building what's believed to be the first oceangoing canoe built in the Haisla Nation in 30 years. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more on their labour of love and reclamation.The waters of the Douglas Channel are so still, they form a glistening painting of the mountains above them and the fishing boats moored to docks at the southernmost end of the village.

“Canoes used to be the backbone of the Haisla and that’s partially probably why we’re still here,” Cordeiro explains. “It used to run in the family. It was sort of hereditary,” Robinson, a relative of legendary carver Sammy Robinson, tells Global News from beneath the tarp housing 36 feet of red cedar bound for the ocean.

“I wanted to see something in the art that was kind of alive. This thing would move and it would move people and it would take them to different places,” he explains. He got his own 64-foot-long canoe log in 2020, and it was delivered to his front yard — unplanned — on his late grandfather’s birthday. Cordeiro says his grandfather was also a canoe-builder, but died before Cordeiro had a chance to learn from him. headtopics.com

He won’t begin carving his ocean-going canoe, however, until he has more time to commit to it. After that, he says he plans to take on an apprentice of his own.

