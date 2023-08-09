Wave of gun violence in Calgary reflects national crime trends, police say

The recent wave of gun violence and shootings in Calgary is concerning but reflective of national crime trends, police say. This comes after five shootings occurred in the city over the past four days, which police say have the “hallmarks of organized crime.” It also comes after one person was killed in a shooting in a parking lot in Trans Canada Centre in northeast Calgary on Monday. Two others were sent to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

Dayley said the shootings were all targeted but added it does not mean they are not a threat to public safety. To date, CPS officers said they monitored over 350 people with alleged ties to organized crime

