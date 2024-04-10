Waterproof Boots for Rainy Days

Rain, rain, go away—or, feel free to hang around now that we’ve rounded up this set of slope-to-street waterproof wonders.Designed in Stockholm, Stutterheim’s waterproof Chelsea Rainwalker wellies in natural rubber will mould around your feet as you wear them. $215, From the Great Lakes to Vancouver’s rainy city streets, the new made-in- Canada (and Canada Goose–owned) Baffin Brook boots can be fully submerged in water for extended periods thanks to their B-Tek Dry Waterproof status.

$100, All Muck boots are 100-percent waterproof, but the Arctic Sport II Tall also comes with a fleece lining and a glen plaid-check Neoprene inner boot to meet minus-40-Celsius conditions head—and foot—on. $200, It’s raining cats and dogs—and rainbows too—in Hunter’s Play short mini rainbow print boots crafted from natural rubber. $155, West Coast technical invention looks like the waterproof, windproof and breathable Vertex GTX shoe by Arc’teryx, with an integrated, above-the-ankle Gore-Tex gaiter to seal out snow, water and debris. $27

Waterproof Boots Rain Wellies Fleece Lining Comfort

