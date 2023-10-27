Waterloo rivals to meet in U Sports football playoffs as Warriors face Golden Hawks

The 7-1 Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks will host the Warriors in an Ontario quarterfinal on Saturday at University Stadium.

The Golden Hawks are heavy favourites after a strong campaign that was capped with a 33-30 loss to Western University last weekend. The top-seeded Mustangs (8-0) earned a bye to the Ontario semifinals with the win.

Elgersma set a single-season conference record by completing 75.2 per cent of his passes. He also set all-time school marks with 2,641 passing yards and 206 completions. "It has been a season full of peaks and valleys," Bertoia said."The big thing is in the second half of our season we played some quality football." headtopics.com

As the Warriors were completing their victory, they got some much-needed help from the Carleton Ravens (4-4) to secure the final berth. Hunter Brown scored with 59 seconds left and Frederik Hachey capped a 101-yard drive with a 50-yard TD catch with 12 seconds remaining.

In the other quarterfinals, the Ravens will visit the third-seeded Windsor Lancers (6-2) on Saturday and the No. 4 Queen's Gaels (5-3) will entertain the fifth-seeded Ottawa Gee-Gees (4-4). Both Atlantic matchups are playoff previews. The St. Francis Xavier X-Men (7-0) will visit the Saint Mary's Huskies (2-5) and the Bishop's Gaiters (5-2) are home to the Mount Allison Mounties (3-4).In Quebec, the Montreal Carabins (7-0) will visit the Concordia Stingers (4-3) and the Sherbrooke Vert & Or (0-7) will host the McGill Redbirds (1-6). headtopics.com

