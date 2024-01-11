Water Main Break Causes Major Issue in Banff

The Town of Banff experienced a major issue in its core when a water main under Banff Avenue broke. The incident occurred at the intersection of Banff Avenue and Moose Street, causing the closure of the north and southbound lanes. Crews are currently working on resolving the issue, but there is no estimated time for completion. Residents and visitors are advised to take precautions while outside, and certain buildings are open to the public for warmth.

In other news, Canadian military base workers are planning to go on strike due to ongoing contract negotiations. Additionally, the quarterly ranking of the world's most powerful passports reveals that six countries are now tied for the top spot in 2024





