Watchdog recommends charges against officers involved in Indigenous man's death

B.C.’s police watchdog has recommended charges against three RCMP officers involved in the shooting death of a 38-year-old Indigenous father of two in Campbell River two years ago.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest on March 21, 2021 for allegedly breaching a conditional sentence order for two firearms-possession-related offences dating back more than seven years, to April 2013.

It is now up to B.C. Prosecution Service to consider charges, which will be dependent on whether there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and if the prosecution is in the public interest. “There’s a huge space, a huge empty space that’s been left in our lives,” Blaney said of Lowndes’ death. “Our little ones are really struggling — his daughters and nieces and nephews.” headtopics.com

“We need our own in there to be investigating these cases,” she said, adding the family has met with many other Indigenous families whose relatives have been killed by police. In July, Lowndes’ children and mother, Laura Holland, filed a lawsuit against B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety and four members of the RCMP, claiming damages arising from Lowndes’ death.

