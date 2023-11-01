WATCH: Tiff Macklem testifies at Senate banking committee

counterparts: TMU studyFinancial planning for raising kids: expert says cash flow is keyFinancial stress levels climb as Canadians use debt to pay for essentialsEmployers set aside less for 2024 pay increases: surveyBank of Canada rate pause opens sweet spot for savers: Dale JacksonLegal Scrutiny Signals Shift in How US Homes Are Bought and SoldCalgary Real Estate Board reports 17 per cent increase in home sales for OctoberMontreal police arrest 17 people for alleged real estate fraud worth...

BNNBLOOMBERG: Macklem to appear before Senate banking committee WednesdayBank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers are set to testify before the Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy on Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa.

YAHOOFINANCECA: BOC Governor Macklem: monetary policy is working, but inflation persistsThe Bank of Canada's monetary policy is working to cool the economy and relieve price pressures, but the central bank is prepared to raise interest rates...

SALTWIRE NETWORK: BOC Governor Macklem: monetary policy is working, but inflation persistsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

CTVNEWS: LIVE: BoC governor testifies at committeeBank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers appear at the House of Commons Committee on Finance.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Macklem Warns Government Spending Is Hobbling Canada’s Inflation FightBank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem urged elected officials to consider the inflationary consequences of their spending plans as the central bank tries to cool price pressures.

