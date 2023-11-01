Watch the premiere of a new short film about the final Beatles song

. "They tell the machine, 'That's the voice. This is a guitar. Lose the guitar.' So when we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had we were able to take John's voice and get it pure through this AI."

"To hear John's voice, it's a thing that we should cherish," George Harrison, who died in 2001, said in an interview from the band's 1995 recording sessions, which is included in the new short film. "And I'm sure he would have really enjoyed that opportunity to be with us again.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: WATCH: Tiff Macklem testifies at Senate banking committeeBank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers are set to testify before the Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy on Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

DAILYFACEOFF: Calder Trophy Watch: Greig, Bedard lead NHL’s top 10 rookies for October 2023Greig, Bedard and Dostal were among the top rookies to kick off the 2024 Calder Trophy race.

Source: DailyFaceoff | Read more ⮕

GLOBALNATIONAL: This is BC: Film grads stage Indigenous horror series | Watch News Videos OnlineTwo Indigenous filmmakers are winning awards by tapping into legends passed down. Their horror-comedy series is playing to critical acclaim. Jay Durant explains on This is BC.

Source: GlobalNational | Read more ⮕

CBC: 13 cosy movies to watch this chilly seasonFilms that feel like a sip of hot cider on a bright fall day.

Source: CBC | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: ‘No more carve outs’ coming on carbon pricing: minister | Watch News Videos OnlineNatural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Tuesday that the federal government had no further 'carve-outs' on its carbon pricing even as Ottawa faces pushback from the federal opposition and premiers. The criticism comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an exemption from the plan for home heating oil. Sean Previl reports.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Fed buzz: words to watch for as the Fed sets ratesHere are a few words and phrases to watch for in the Fed's post-meeting statement on Wednesday and in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference, and what...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕