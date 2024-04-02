Warning: Watching Eclipse Without Protection Can Cause Permanent Blindness

Dr. Alexis Keeling warns that without proper protection, people watching the eclipse may permanently blind themselves from the sun's rays. “It’s an amazing opportunity and experience for us New Brunswickers to have this, but we need to make sure that we have knowledge and we’re well-educated to be safe,” Dr. Alexis Keeling said. According to Keeling, the sun isn’t any stronger during the eclipse than usual, but even on normal days the sun’s rays can damage a part of eyes called the macula.

“The macula does not have any pain receptors, so people don’t know they’re doing damage and causing potential blindness when they’re looking at the sun,” she said. The damage takes about 24 to 48 hours to take effect, meaning people might not know they’ve gone blind until days after the eclipse.There are certified eclipse glasses that protect eyes from the sun’s rays. They’re different from sunglasses — Keeling said they’re about 200 times stronger and darke

