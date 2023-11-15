Warning Labels on Meat Packages Decrease Consumption, Study Finds

Climate cultists are super excited about a new report that purports to show meat consumption drops significantly when warning labels are slapped on packages. Led by Jack Hughes, a postgraduate researcher at Durham University’s psychology department, the study surveyed 1,001 adults in the U.K. Four groups of participants were asked to imagine they were in a university cafeteria and had to choose among four dinner options: meat, fish, vegetarian, and vegan.

In one group, the meat option came with a warning label that read “Eating meat contributes to poor health,” paired with an image of someone having a heart attack. This saw an 8.8% drop in meat meal choices, compared to the control group. Another group was shown the climate warning label with a picture of deforestation—leading to a 7.4% decrease, while the third got a pandemic warning label with an image of exotic meat. This cut meat choices by 10%.According to a recent YouGov poll, 72% of the UK population classify themselves as meat-eater

