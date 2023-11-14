Warning Issued About Prevalence of Debt-Relief Scams in Canada

In a joint effort to protect Canadians facing financial challenges, the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy (OSB) and the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals (CAIRP) are issuing a warning about the prevalence of debt-relief scams in the country. Debt relief scams have become a pervasive threat, targeting vulnerable consumers with false promises of insolvency solutions like consumer proposals and bankruptcies.

Unscrupulous entities, often unlicensed debt advisory firms, are exploiting the financially distressed by charging exorbitant fees for services they lack the legal authority to provide, all while misrepresenting the nature of their offerings. "Anyone facing financial struggles and serious debt problems may be tempted to seek a quick solution from an unregulated debt advisor. But be careful before you pay for services you may not need," said Elisabeth Lang, Superintendent of Bankruptcy. Instead, Lang says anyone wondering about a consumer proposal or bankruptcy should meet with a Licensed Insolvency Trustee (LIT

