War With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic Resilience to Its Limit

War With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic Resilience to Its LimitHalloween Candy Costs Are Surging This YearTesla Woes Bolster Appeal of Top China EV Maker BYD: Tech WatchEvergrande Winding-up Hearing Adjourned by Hong Kong CourtIt’s Time to Short European Banks After Rally, JPMorgan SaysMTN Restates Nigeria Foreign-Exchange Losses, Appeals Tax DemandOil Drops After Israel Launches Ground Offensive of Gaza StripOct. 31 is the deadline for the underused housing tax.

counterparts: TMU studyFinancial planning for raising kids: expert says cash flow is keyFinancial stress levels climb as Canadians use debt to pay for essentialsEmployers set aside less for 2024 pay increases: surveyBank of Canada rate pause opens sweet spot for savers: Dale JacksonWar With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic Resilience to Its LimitEvergrande Winding-up Hearing Adjourned by Hong Kong CourtUBS Takes Down Credit Suisse Logo From Canary Wharf BuildingHSBC May Hike Performance-Related...

War With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic Resilience to Its LimitThe ongoing war between Israel and Hamas is putting a strain on Israel 's economy and testing its resilience. Read more ⮕

War With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic Resilience to Its LimitFrom small restaurants to high-tech companies and a major gas field run by Chevron Corp., Israel i businesses are being convulsed by the war against Hamas . Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas War Escalation Puts Qatar’s Clout to the TestAfter spending years building soft power, the wealthy Gulf nation is under pressure to show its Western allies they need it as much as it needs them. Read more ⮕

Canada’s stance on Israel-Hamas war an extension of past approaches to region, experts sayThe Hill Times Read more ⮕

Quants Predict AI Takeover Despite Israel-Hamas War EscalationQuants with $23 trillion predict the rise of artificial intelligence even as the Israel - Hamas war escalates. The war puts Qatar's influence to the test and oil prices drop after Israel launches a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu faces pressure as the ground war expands. Citadel's Griffin flies Asia-based staff to Tokyo Disney Resort, while Dubai's RTA seeks $300 million from a taxi IPO. GIC and Petronas plan to invest in a green ammonia project in India. An ex-Carlyle executive plans to start a Japan corporate engagement fund. Investors brace for Orsted losses as the wind industry struggles. Canadians face a deadline for an underused housing tax and many are financially stressed. Read more ⮕

Caucus Divisions on Israel-Hamas War Strain Liberals, Say InsidersA balanced look into the divisions within the Liberal Party of Canada regarding the Israel -Palestine conflict and how it affects government policy. Read more ⮕