War With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic Resilience to Its Limit

Tesla Woes Bolster Appeal of Top China EV Maker BYD: Tech WatchStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpSumitomo Mitsui Trust Said to Cut Profit Outlook on Hedging LossAustralia’s Surprisingly Strong Retail Sales Fuel Rate Hike BetsStrong Dollar Keeps Rate Hikes on Table for Asian Central BanksCarmaker Earnings to Show Intensity of EV Competition in AsiaSupport For Japan’s Kishida Falls Even After He Orders Tax CutOct. 31 is the deadline for the underused housing tax.

5% of Housing Is Vacant, Suggesting Property HoardedChina’s ICBC Posts Scant Profit Gain on Shrinking MarginsSweden’s Oscar Properties Teeters on Brink After Slashing ValuesSingapore Home Prices Rebound in Property Boom That Won’t QuitFive Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This WeekHSBC Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback After Missing EstimatesHong Kong Drops Gun-Possession Charge Against US LawmakerTesla Woes Bolster Appeal of Top China EV Maker BYD: Tech WatchStrained Markets...

War With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic Resilience to Its LimitThe ongoing war between Israel and Hamas is putting a strain on Israel's economy and testing its resilience. Read more ⮕

Heated debates over Israel-Hamas war escalate on Canadian university campusesRallies and personal attacks have become common as Canadian universities become battlegrounds for discussions on the Israel-Hamas war. Academics express concern over the potential impact on free expression. Read more ⮕

Israel Announces Ground Invasion of Gaza Strip in Second Stage of War Against HamasIsrael escalates operations in Gaza with troops, tanks, and artillery, warning of a long and difficult ground invasion. Risks of a broader Middle East conflict rise as internet and communications are cut off in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas and guarantee Israel's existence. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirms Israeli troops operating above ground and underground. The operation is expected to involve fierce urban fighting and cause extensive casualties. Read more ⮕

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu: Ground operation in Gaza is second stage in war against HamasIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the ground operation launched by Israeli troops in Gaza is the second stage in a long and difficult war against the Islamist group Hamas. Netanyahu also stated that every effort would be made to rescue the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas. Read more ⮕

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu: Ground operation in Gaza is second stage in war against HamasIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the ground operation launched by Israeli troops in Gaza is the second stage in a long and difficult war against the Islamist group Hamas. Netanyahu also stated that every effort would be made to rescue the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas. Read more ⮕

Desperation and Humanity Amidst the Israel-Hamas WarAmidst the horrifying scenes of war, acts of humanity are taking place in Gaza as people break into aid warehouses in search of basic necessities. Communication blackout leaves a Canadian woman uncertain about the fate of her relatives in Gaza. Meanwhile, a musician finds joy in performing for his daughter in a group home. Read more ⮕