War With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic Resilience to Its Limit

War With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic Resilience to Its LimitTesla Woes Bolster Appeal of Top China EV Maker BYD: Tech WatchStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpSumitomo Mitsui Trust Said to Cut Profit Outlook on Hedging LossAustralia’s Surprisingly Strong Retail Sales Fuel Rate Hike BetsStrong Dollar Keeps Rate Hikes on Table for Asian Central BanksCarmaker Earnings to Show Intensity of EV Competition in AsiaSupport For Japan’s Kishida Falls Even After He Orders Tax...

5% of Housing Is Vacant, Suggesting Property HoardedChina’s ICBC Posts Scant Profit Gain on Shrinking MarginsSweden’s Oscar Properties Teeters on Brink After Slashing ValuesSingapore Home Prices Rebound in Property Boom That Won’t QuitFive Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This WeekHSBC Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback After Missing EstimatesHong Kong Drops Gun-Possession Charge Against US LawmakerTesla Woes Bolster Appeal of Top China EV Maker BYD: Tech WatchStrained Markets...

Israel Announces Ground Invasion of Gaza Strip in Second Stage of War Against Hamas Israel escalates operations in Gaza with troops, tanks, and artillery, warning of a long and difficult ground invasion. Risks of a broader Middle East conflict rise as internet and communications are cut off in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas and guarantee Israel 's existence. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirms Israel i troops operating above ground and underground. The operation is expected to involve fierce urban fighting and cause extensive casualties. Read more ⮕

Bereaved Relatives Demand Independent Investigation, Maine Residents Seek Support, Acts of Humanity Amidst Israel-Hamas WarRelatives of Seoul Halloween crush victims demand independent investigation, Maine residents seek support after mass shooting, acts of humanity amidst Israel - Hamas war. Read more ⮕

Pope Francis Calls for Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas WarPope Francis urges an end to the war between Israel and Hamas , calling for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Pope Francis Calls for Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas WarPope Francis urges an end to the war between Israel and Hamas , calling for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel's Economy Set to Shrink 11% as Hamas War Escalates: JPMorgan Israel 's economy is expected to shrink by 11% due to the escalating conflict with Hamas , according to JPMorgan. The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas is unlike anything that has happened before. The death toll in Acapulco rises as Mexico deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Otis. Vice President Pence unexpectedly ends his 2024 campaign against Trump. Dutch Premier Rutte expresses openness to becoming the next NATO Chief. South Africa considers a visa waiver for Chinese and Indian nationals. Allies are concerned that the US is overextended as global conflicts spread. The G-7 trade chiefs condemn the weaponization of economic dependencies. X introduces subscription tiers costing up to $16 a month. GM CEO Barra faces setbacks as Cruise suspends operations. A former JPMorgan banker proposes an alternative plan for Telecom Italia. Lisbon sees an influx of digital nomads while Portugal's youth leave in large numbers. A crypto unicorn expects India to lower taxes on trading. Israel i troops enter Gaza for a limited raid. Boeing assesses a data dump threat from a cyber gang. Mohamed A. El-Erian criticizes the U.S. Fed for failing in four ways. The remote working boom benefits college towns like Knoxville. The U.S. economy shows dismal performance. Read more ⮕

Heated debates over Israel-Hamas war escalate on Canadian university campusesRallies and personal attacks have become common as Canadian universities become battlegrounds for discussions on the Israel - Hamas war. Academics express concern over the potential impact on free expression. Read more ⮕