War May Give Egypt Yet Another Reason to Hold Rates: Day Guide

Nine of 13 economists in a Bloomberg survey expect the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to leave the benchmark deposit rate at 19.25%, already its highest level in data that stretches back to 2006. The rest predict hikes of between 75 and 100 basis points.
“Increasing rates is unlikely to have much impact on inflation while it could add to domestic sovereign-financing borrowing costs,” he said. At the same time, the West’s recognition of Egypt’s pivotal regional role may bring new aid and investment pledges as Cairo tries to overcome its worst economic plight and foreign-currency shortage in decades.Egypt has devalued its pound three times since early 2022 in a bid to tackle the crisis, with inflation soaring and the currency losing almost half its value.
With authorities unlikely to force another price shock on Egyptians before the Dec. 10-12 election, most economists expect more progress on the IMF program won’t come until the first quarter of next year.That doesn’t completely rule out a rate increase on Thursday.
