War May Give Egypt Yet Another Reason to Hold Rates: Day Guide

Lawrence Seaway strikes overUnifor reaches tentative contract agreement with Stellantis, ending brief strikeMacron Flexes Protectionist Muscle to Shield Vulnerable FirmsTurkey Set to Unveil Inflation Outlook That Holds Clues to RatesSouth Africa Weighs Tapping Foreign Reserve Gains to Close Funding GapBiden Says Israel, Hamas Should ‘Pause’ for Hostage ReleaseIsrael Latest: Hamas Says Some Foreigners Can Leave GazaTexas Adds Five Banks to List Barred From State-Backed InvestmentNigeria...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CP24: Canada to deport Montreal man facing death sentence in EgyptDr. Ezzat Gouda recalls his wife's disbelief when he told her his refugee claim in Canada had been denied, and he would be sent back to his home country — where he faces a death sentence.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: Israeli Ministry 'Concept Paper' Proposes Moving Gazans To Egypt's SinaiPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office played down the report.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Egypt Says It’s Ready for Thousands of Aid Trucks to Enter GazaEgypt is prepared for thousands of aid trucks to cross into Gaza, an official said, blaming onerous Israeli inspections for slowing the flow of sorely needed humanitarian relief to the besieged territory.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Qatar brokers deal between Egypt, Hamas and Israel for limited Gaza evacuationsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

CBCNEWS: Gaza communications cut again amid reports of Egypt border deal to evacuate some woundedPeople wait at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on November 1, 2023. Egypt is preparing to treat wounded Palestinians from the bombarded Gaza Strip starting November 1, with the opening of a border crossing to people after weeks of war, medical and security sources said.

Source: CBCNews | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Egypt prepares for evacuees from Gaza to arrive through Rafah crossingExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕