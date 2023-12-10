Wang Lang: Traditional and Contemporary Thai Cuisine in Toronto

Wang Lang has joined the vibrant Thai culinary scene in Toronto, offering traditional favourites with a selection of contemporary creations that are not easily found elsewhere in the city. The captivating artwork near the entrance not only portrays the palace in Ayutthaya, but also symbolizes the name Wang Lang, a historic residential area associated with the royal family.

Their restaurant design incorporates Chinese elements with the use of vintage chairs, colourful floor tiles and hexagon-patterned bamboo. Bathed in a beaming red hue, the gentle diffusion of soft, warm lighting throughout the interior further highlights a nostalgic ambiance. Distinguished by Chef Num-Oy's meticulous preparation, the teams wants diners to indulge in their creative dishes that capture the taste of Ayutthaya, Thailand. Wang Lang's drink menu features a series of Thai-inspired cocktails named after the main ingredients used, with an emphasis on Thai herbs. Ma Prao ($19) is a refreshing drink to start your meal with





blogTO » / 🏆 44. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nylander's Dominant Performance Helps Maple Leafs Secure VictoryTORONTO — William Nylander took another subway ride to Scotiabank Arena to avoid Toronto's notorious traffic.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Nylander's Dominant Performance Helps Maple Leafs Secure VictoryTORONTO — William Nylander took another subway ride to Scotiabank Arena to avoid Toronto's notorious traffic.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Nylander scores 2 more, Domi adds SO winner as Leafs survive blown lead to top FlamesTORONTO — William Nylander took another subway ride to Scotiabank Arena to avoid Toronto's notorious traffic.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Contemporary Music and David Lang's The Little Match Girl PassionA pre-holiday project for the Vancouver Bach Choir featuring David Lang's The Little Match Girl Passion.

Source: VancouverSun - 🏆 49. / 61 Read more »

Binance to Start Thai Crypto Exchange With Billionaire SarathBinance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, is set to launch a new exchange in Thailand in partnership with billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Hundreds stranded in Toronto as buses fail to turn up for Jewish rallyHundreds of people bound for a Jewish rally in Ottawa were stranded in Toronto Monday after 17 buses failed to turn up, a situation that rally organizers said was an act of antisemitism.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »