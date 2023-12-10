Wang Lang: Traditional and Contemporary Thai Cuisine in Toronto

Wang Lang has joined the vibrant Thai culinary scene in Toronto, offering traditional favourites with a selection of contemporary creations that are not easily found elsewhere in the city. The captivating artwork near the entrance not only portrays the palace in Ayutthaya, but also symbolizes the name Wang Lang, a historic residential area associated with the royal family.
Their restaurant design incorporates Chinese elements with the use of vintage chairs, colourful floor tiles and hexagon-patterned bamboo. Bathed in a beaming red hue, the gentle diffusion of soft, warm lighting throughout the interior further highlights a nostalgic ambiance. Distinguished by Chef Num-Oy's meticulous preparation, the teams wants diners to indulge in their creative dishes that capture the taste of Ayutthaya, Thailand. Wang Lang's drink menu features a series of Thai-inspired cocktails named after the main ingredients used, with an emphasis on Thai herbs. Ma Prao ($19) is a refreshing drink to start your meal with
