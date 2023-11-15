Wanda Pre-IPO Backers Reject Initial Offer for Repayment Delay Bonds Surge on CPI Surprise; Asia Stocks to Jump: Markets Wrap Oil Steady With Differing Views From IEA, OPEC Clouding Outlook Nigeria Cans Demonetization Program That Led to Cash Shortages Dollar Tumbles Most in a Year as Traders Bet on End of US Hikes Top Korean Banks Send Staff Abroad as Won Trading Goes Longer Singapore’s Sea Swings Back to Loss After New Rivals Take a Toll Bond Traders Shift to Aggressive Bets on 2024 Fed Cuts After CPI Tencent, Alibaba Earnings Hold Key to $44 Billion China Tech Run Ottawa extends deadline for Underused Housing Tax Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.

