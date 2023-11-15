Wall Street Taps Women, Minority-Owned Banks for Billion-Dollar Bond Deals

Wall Street is increasingly turning to women and minority-owned banks for billion-dollar bond deals. This move is seen as an effort to address the lack of diversity in the financial industry. By partnering with these banks, Wall Street hopes to promote inclusivity and provide opportunities for underrepresented groups.

