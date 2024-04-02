Wall Street Seizes Bitcoin Volatility With Leveraged, Short ETFs

Wall Street is taking advantage of the volatility in Bitcoin by introducing leveraged and short exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These ETFs allow investors to bet on the price movements of Bitcoin without actually owning the cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks are falling due to concerns that rate cuts may be delayed. OPEC's oil output remains steady despite recent cutbacks. Express, a retailer, is in talks for bankruptcy financing. The office vacancy rate is nearing 20%, setting a new record.

The IMF is conducting a review to provide further financing for Kenya. Cornell University has joined the Ivy League bond boom with a $1 billion issuance

