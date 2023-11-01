Wall Street holds gains, trade choppy as Fed keeps rates steady

The Fed held rates steady but left the door open to a further increases in a policy statement that pointed to the U.S. economy's surprising strength, but nodded to tighter financial conditions faced by businesses and consumers.

"The Fed left rates unchanged, as expected and made some minor adjustments to the statement, but nothing dramatic," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance, Charlotte, NC noting that investors would closely monitor Powell's press conference, which kicked off at 2:30 p.m EDT (1830 GMT)

"Investors will be listening very closely to Powell's words. People will be trying to parse it. Is the bias toward tightening or is the bias toward easing? I think everyone's going to try to slice and dice his words to try to figure out is the next meeting a live meeting," said Zaccarelli.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 105.95 points, or 0.32%, to 33,158.82, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 20.88 points, or 0.50%, to 4,214.68 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 96.25 points, or 0.75%, to 12,947.48.

Ellen Hazen, chief market strategist at F.L.Putnam Investment Management in Wellesley, Massachusetts said it was"hard to say if we are at the end of hikes." "The Fed very much wants to keep the door open for additional hikes in December or next year. They did make a few changes to the wording, two of which reflect the assessment that the economy is actually stronger than it was at the last statement," said Hazen, also noting that the Fed changed its reference to job gains from"slowed" to"moderated."Earlier the stock market got a boost from falling bond yields after the U.S.

