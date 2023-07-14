Wall Street Futures Muted as Traders Return from Thanksgiving Holiday

Wall Street futures were muted early Friday as traders return from the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday for an abbreviated session. Major European markets were mixed heading into afternoon trading. TSX futures were steady. Dow and S&P futures showed modest gains in the early premarket period while Nasdaq futures held around break even. U.S. markets were closed on Thursday and trading will end early today. All three indexes are on track for their fourth week of gains.

Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Thursday up 0.01 per cent and was down 0.25 per cent for the week ahead of Friday’s opening bell. In Canada, investors got September retail sales figures, along with an early estimate of sales for October. Statistics Canada says retail sales for September rose 0.6 per cent to $66.5-billion. Sales rose in four of nine subsectors, led by vehicles and auto parts. Economists had been expecting a flat reading in September. Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers, were down 0.3 per cent in Septembe





