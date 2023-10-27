Wall Street eyes Big Oil's deal upsides despite Chevron, Exxon earnings misses

posted Q3 earnings misses amid weakness in their oil refining and chemical units. However, energy analysts are focusing on what the super majors'Chevron shares dipped 5% on Friday after adjusted earnings came in at $3.05 per share versus consensus estimates of $3.71 as higher costs at its international refineries put a strain on profits. Natural gas prices, which are down roughly 60% on a year-over-year basis in the US, also weakened the company’s results.
Earlier this week Chevron announced it will purchase Hess for $53 billion, gaining the oil and gas explorer's Guayana operation, one of the largest crude discoveries in the past decade. The news came more than a week after
"They've got the long game in mind, where this is going to be a highly profitable business into 2030," he added. "Based on our initial assessment, we expect our combined Permian production to increase to approximately 2 million oil-equivalent barrels per day by the end of 2027," said Neil Chapman, senior vice president of ExxonMobil, during the company's earnings call on Friday.
"Looking forward, Chevron's strong balance sheet and the acquisition of Hess should push production higher. The company continues to invest across all of its businesses—upstream, downstream, and in low carbon solutions while returning cash to shareholders,” Peter McNally, global sector lead for industrials materials and energy at Third Bridge.
"If you look at the time line and the horizon to develop new projects, new exploration, it's time consuming and obviously quite expensive and capital expensive," said Klingel. "They're going to get a shot in the arm, much more of a bang for your buck, by acquiring those known assets and known reserves and what are generally well run businesses."
“This was probably the last of mega-deals,” Andrew Dittman, senior vice president of Enverus, told Yahoo Finance earlier this week.