Wall Street Brokerages Near Win in Bid to Ease MF Global Rule on Collateral

Federal Reserve leaves key rate unchanged but future hike possibleU.S. job openings unexpectedly rise a second month to 9.6 million'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysCanada may have entered a technical recession, early StatCan data showFiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem saysMortgage payment shocks pose risks to Canadian banks: RBC​The Daily Chase: Air Canada earnings; Stellantis, St.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFINANCECA: How weight loss drugs are capturing Wall Street’s imaginationWeight loss and diabetes drugs – a potential $100 billion industry – have captured Wall Street’s imagination. It’s a market dominated by just three products ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: Wall Street Closes Higher as Investors Await Fed's Monetary Policy UpdateWall Street's main indexes closed higher as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy update and digested a mixed batch of earnings reports. The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady, and investors will be monitoring Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments for future plans. Despite disappointing earnings reports, some investors took the opportunity to look for bargains after recent weakness in stocks.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: WeWork to File for Bankruptcy, Reports Wall Street JournalFlexible workspace provider WeWork is reportedly planning to file for bankruptcy as early as next week, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Asian Shares Rise as Wall Street Recovers Some GroundAsian shares were mostly higher after Wall Street advanced to claim back some of the ground it gave up in another losing month. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index added 2.4% after the Bank of Japan held back from major changes to its interest rate policy. The dollar weakened against the Japanese yen.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in early trading ahead of Fed announcement on ratesNEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting as Wall Street waits to hear what will come out of the Federal Reserve’s latest announcement on interest rates. The S&P 500 was up 0.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Wall Street Sentiment Indicator Shows S&P 500 Gaining 16% Over Next YearThere’s a bright side for investors reeling from a rare three-month slide in US stocks: The gloom is setting the stage for gains ahead, if history is any guide.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕