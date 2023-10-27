Wall Street analysts cautiously optimistic on gold, while retail investors remain firmly bullish

(Kitco News) - Gold held onto its recent gains this week, supported by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, while high bond yields continue to deliver headwinds for the precious metal. The yellow metal also went on another run heading into the weekend, with spot gold once again trading above $2,000 per ounce as traders look to get into long positions in case the geopolitical situation deteriorates while markets are closed.

Cieszynski said he expects another hawkish hold at the Fed meeting next week."I don't think they're in a position to start saying they're done raising interest rates," he said."I think they'll hold and leave the door open to another rate hike in December because they forecast one more.

"The Fed side would be flat to up a little bit. The war side would be flat to the downside. And so that leaves me in the middle." This week, 11 Wall Street analysts participated in the Kitco News Gold Survey. Six experts, or 54%, expected to see higher gold prices next week, while three analysts, or 27%, predicted a price drop, and two others, or 18%, were neutral on gold for the coming week. headtopics.com

Sean Lusk, co-director of commercial hedging at Walsh Trading, said he’s wondering what will break gold prices decisively out of their recent range."I guess we have yields holding it back, we have geopolitical tensions , and then we have the Fed kind of in the middle."

"You’ve got to ask yourself though, do you want to be short or long this market? I think any significant dip you get is going to be covered, and it's going to be bought," Lusk said."Is a ground incursion ahead? Do other countries jump into the fray here? We just don't know what's going to happen overseas. I don't think anybody does, until that reveals itself." headtopics.com

Marc Chandler, Managing Director at Bannockburn Global Forex, is neutral on gold prices in the near term but expects to see gold fall back towards support after its recent gains.

