Wall St eyes higher open as investors await Fed rate verdict, more earnings

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street was poised for a higher open on Monday ahead of a busy week of earnings and interest rate decisions from major central banks including the Federal Reserve, while investors shrugged off concerns about the Middle East conflict.

However, the clashes had little impact on U.S. equity markets, with megacap names such as Nvidia (NVDA.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) up between 0.9% and 1.1% in premarket trading. Geopolitical concerns as well as a surge in Treasury yields have weighed on U.S. equities this month, dragging the benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) down over 10% from its intraday high in July.

Adding to bond market worries, the U.S. Treasury is likely to boost the size of auctions for bills, notes, and bonds in the fourth quarter when it announces its financing plans this week to fund a worsening budget deficit. A subsequent rise in yields may further pressure stocks. headtopics.com

However, certain parts of the economy have proved to be resilient, spurring concerns that the central bank could signal willingness to hold rates at their current level for longer than previously anticipated.

The Bank of England and the Bank of Japan would also be announcing their verdict on rates later in the week. Apple (AAPL.O), Pfizer (PFE.N) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N) would be some of the major Wall Street companies reporting later in the week. headtopics.com

