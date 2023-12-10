Waku Network MVP Release Provides Uncompromised DoS Protections

The MVP release of the Waku Network provides first-of-its-kind denial-of-service (DoS) protections that do not compromise privacy or censorship resistance. This release paves the way for supporting one million users on the Waku Network. The Waku Network introduces message rate-limiting, which provides DoS protections in a decentralized way without compromising privacy or censorship resistance.





CryptoAmb » / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.