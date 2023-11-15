VSP Consignment: A Decade of Affordable Luxury

VSP Consignment celebrates a decade in the business this year, offering a wide range of luxury brands at affordable prices. Owner Britt Rawlinson believes in providing options for customers of all ages, budgets, and personal styles. From iconic brands like Chanel and Valentino to emerging labels like Smythe and Nanushka, the store has something for everyone. With prices significantly lower than retail, customers can find great deals on items like Tory Burch tanks and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: Matt Chapman Declines Toronto Blue Jays' Qualifying Offer, Becomes Free AgentThird baseman Matt Chapman has declined the Toronto Blue Jays' qualifying offer and remains a free agent. Toronto will receive an additional selection in next year's Major League Baseball draft in compensation if Chapman signs elsewhere.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

GLOBEBUSİNESS: Ottawa's Approval of Teck Resources' Coal Business OfferWith Teck Resources' offer for the coal business now on the table, all eyes are on the federal government to see if they will approve the deal and under what conditions.

Source: globebusiness | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Wanda Pre-IPO Backers Reject Initial Offer for Repayment DelayBonds Surge on CPI Surprise; Asia Stocks to Jump: Markets Wrap Oil Steady With Differing Views From IEA, OPEC Clouding Outlook Nigeria Cans Demonetization Program That Led to Cash Shortages Dollar Tumbles Most in a Year as Traders Bet on End of US Hikes Top Korean Banks Send Staff Abroad as Won Trading Goes Longer Singapore’s Sea Swings Back to Loss After New Rivals Take a Toll Bond Traders Shift to Aggressive Bets on 2024 Fed Cuts After CPI Tencent, Alibaba Earnings Hold Key to $44 Billion China Tech Run Ottawa extends deadline for Underused Housing Tax Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Salman Rushdie Receives Lifetime Disturbing the Peace AwardSalman Rushdie is honored with the first-ever Lifetime Disturbing the Peace Award. More complaints about Russell Brand's behavior emerge. A book review on the history of UFO search. Israeli military raids Gaza's largest hospital. Man arrested for manslaughter in the death of ice hockey player. Former Canadian soldier faces punishment for protesting vaccine requirements.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

CP24: Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. to Restructure Business Amid Challenging Economic EnvironmentA storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by a former city mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure its business due to challenging economic conditions.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: More Hedge Funds Are Shorting Oil as Negative Sentiment SpreadsHedge funds are increasingly shorting oil due to negative sentiment. Fed supervisors are scrutinizing banks' interest-rate risks. Moody's has lowered Washington DC's rating outlook to negative. Mexico ETF sees best week in 5 years. Thanksgiving travel in the US is set to hit a post-Covid high. Argentina's inflation hits 143% before the election. Nvidia upgrades processor as rivals challenge its AI dominance. Sunak opens rift with Tory right by reviving centrist Cameron. Real estate investor faces SEC inquiry on WeWork offer. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are facing financial stress. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »