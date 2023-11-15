Voting on GM-UAW contract agreement too close to call

Voting on a tentative contract agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union that ended a six-week strike against the company appears too close to call after the latest tallies at several GM factories were announced Wednesday. The union hasn't posted final vote totals yet, but workers at five large factories who finished voting in the past few days have turned down the four-year and eight-month deal by fairly large margins.

However a factory in Arlington, Texas, with about 5,000 workers voted more than 60% to approve the deal in tallies announced Wednesday.The vote tracker on the UAW's website shows the deal winning by 686 votes. But those totals do not include votes from GM assembly plants in Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wentzville, Missouri; Lansing Delta Township and Lansing Grand River in Michigan, and a powertrain plant in Toledo, Ohio, which all voted against the agreement, according to local union officials.But in Arlington, production workers voted 60.4% in favour and nearly 65% of skilled trades workers approved the deal, making the tally tigh

