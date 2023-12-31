Volunteers connect with seniors in RCMP program

Six days a week, a group of 27 seniors who live independently in the West Shore get a daily phone call as part of the Keep in Touch program run by the West Shore RCMP. The program, administered through the detachment’s Community Policing Section, sees a police officer from the detachment oversee a group of 11 volunteers. The volunteers call the seniors, who live on their own and do not have any family or close friends to check on them regularly, to verify that they are well.

If they don’t answer the phone call, the volunteer will notify their emergency contact or call an officer to do a wellness check. “Most of them like to chat, some more than others, but it is the same with the volunteers as well,” said Kathryn Tinney, who joined the program about two and a half years ago. Volunteers reach out by phone, Monday to Friday, starting at 8:30 a.m. Clients vary in age, with the oldest 100 years old (she turns 101 on Jan. 2





