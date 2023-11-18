Volcano Activity in Iceland Raises Concerns

Looking at volcanoes in Iceland, Italy and California…realizing “they have the capacity to disrupt and override all of our collective efforts aimed at controlling GHG concentrations.”I have been monitoring the reports coming from Iceland after the nation declared an emergency and issued evacuation orders for a popular tourist location, as 1,400 earthquakes were recorded in 24 hours, indicating aappears underneath the evacuated town.

It appears that there is much more magma associated with this developing event than there was with the 2021 eruption of Fagradalsfjall. According to the Icelandic Met Office (IMO), a magma tunnel stretching 9.3 miles (15 kilometers) formed beneath the ground between Sundhnúkur in the north and Grindavík. The area affected also encompasses the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa — a tourist hotspot that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. Magma in the tunnel — also known as a dike — appears to be rising to the surface, and there is a high risk of it breaking throug





🏆 3. LegInsurrection » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Women in Iceland including the prime minister go on strike for equal pay and an end to violenceREYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s prime minister and women across the volcanic island nation went on strike Tuesday to push for an end to unequal pay and...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Women Go On Strike in Iceland, the World’s Most Gender Equal SocietyThe prime minister joined women in Iceland on a strike to call attention to the remaining inequalities in their society, which already ranks highest globally in terms of gender parity.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Women in Iceland including PM go on strike for equal pay, end to violenceIceland’s trade unions have called on women and nonbinary people to refuse both paid and unpaid work, including household chores, for the day

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Iceland’s Blue Lagoon on Alert for Magma Flows After EarthquakesIceland’s Blue Lagoon, a geothermal seawater spa that’s the country’s main tourist attraction, is on alert for potential magma flows following a string of earthquakes in the area near capital Reykjavik.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Iceland’s Top Attraction Shuttered for Week Over Volcanic ThreatIceland’s main tourist attraction, Blue Lagoon, will close its operations for at least a week as an underground magma intrusion forming only a few hundred meters away from the geothermal seawater spa is raising the risk of an eruption.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Iceland’s Blue Lagoon spa closes temporarily as earthquakes put area on alert for volcanic eruptionGuests rushed to leave the spa’s hotels in the early hours of Thursday, after they were rattled awake shortly before 1 a.m. by a magnitude 4.8 quake

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »