Vitol Hires Supertanker for Venezuelan Oil as Rules Softened

Vitol, one of the world's largest oil traders, has hired a supertanker to transport Venezuelan oil, taking advantage of recently softened rules. The move comes as the US has been tightening sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry. Vitol's decision to hire the supertanker shows that some companies are finding ways to continue doing business with Venezuela despite the sanctions.

