Vision for Greater Sudbury: Inclusive and Affordable Community

My vision of Greater Sudbury is an inclusive and affordable community, with world-class cultural and recreational amenities, a healthy environment, and a supportive economic environment for both small business and large industry. My vision of Greater Sudbury also includes growing our population to 200,000 by 2050. Why do I keep talking about this? We are an amalgamated city of many communities and a sprawling legacy of aging infrastructure.
The vast majority of our arenas are more than 50 years old; 12 of our 14 arenas were built between 1960 and 1977, while the youngest was built in 1993 and upgraded in 2011. Our oldest arena is the 72-year old downtown Sudbury Community Arena. Of the five city-run pools, the youngest is 40 years old. In addition, we have 181 playgrounds, 24 emergency service stations, 90 lift stations, and a massive service area to cover. Our municipality has over 3,600 km of road lanes, which, if placed end to end, would stretch from here to Mexic
