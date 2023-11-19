HEAD TOPICS

Vision for Greater Sudbury: Inclusive and Affordable Community

The article discusses the vision for Greater Sudbury, which includes creating an inclusive and affordable community with world-class cultural and recreational amenities, a healthy environment, and a supportive economic environment. The vision also aims to increase the population to 200,000 by 2050. The article highlights the challenges posed by the city's aging infrastructure and the need for upgrades in various facilities such as arenas, pools, and emergency service stations.

Greater Sudbury, Inclusive Community, Affordable Community, Cultural Amenities, Recreational Amenities, Healthy Environment, Economic Environment, Population Growth, Aging Infrastructure, Arenas, Pools, Emergency Service Stations

My vision of Greater Sudbury is an inclusive and affordable community, with world-class cultural and recreational amenities, a healthy environment, and a supportive economic environment for both small business and large industry. My vision of Greater Sudbury also includes growing our population to 200,000 by 2050. Why do I keep talking about this? We are an amalgamated city of many communities and a sprawling legacy of aging infrastructure.

The vast majority of our arenas are more than 50 years old; 12 of our 14 arenas were built between 1960 and 1977, while the youngest was built in 1993 and upgraded in 2011. Our oldest arena is the 72-year old downtown Sudbury Community Arena. Of the five city-run pools, the youngest is 40 years old. In addition, we have 181 playgrounds, 24 emergency service stations, 90 lift stations, and a massive service area to cover. Our municipality has over 3,600 km of road lanes, which, if placed end to end, would stretch from here to Mexic

