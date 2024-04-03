Violent Rain and Hailstorms Kill Seven in Eastern China

Violent rain and hailstorms have killed seven people in eastern China’s Jiangxi province this week, including three people who fell from their apartments in a high-rise building. Dozens of homes were severely damaged by the storms, which started Sunday, and more than 800 people have been resettled, state broadcaster CCTV said Wednesday, citing a Jiangxi government emergency agency. Four people died on Sunday in Nanchang, the provincial capital.

It wasn’t clear from the report when or where the other three died, but another violent storm on Tuesday left people trapped in a collapsed house in the same city. Eleven people were hospitalized, according to an earlier CCTV report. The first storm blew out floor-to-ceiling windows in a Nanchang apartment building, killing three in the middle of the night. A grandmother and her 11-year-old grandson fell to their deaths from the 20th floor, as did a 60-year-old woman from the 11th floor, according to Chinese media report

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jiangxi Copper Sees Higher Prices as It Plans to Raise OutputJiangxi Copper Co., China’s largest producer, said it expects prices to rise in the second half once the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, while pledging to maintain double-digit growth in output despite calls to rein in production.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Two Idaho fugitives captured day after violent escapeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

EU agrees on sanctions on Hamas, violent West Bank settlersThe decision marks the first time the EU’s 27 member countries have agreed to sanction violent Israeli settlers, following in the footsteps of the U.S. and Britain

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Violent arrest of Ottawa man a case of mistaken identity, say policeAn Orleans man is looking for answers and an apology after he was mistakenly and violently arrested by an Ottawa police officer last month.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Police investigate violent play in B.C. youth hockey gameThe incident involved a player being injured and sent to hospital for observation as a result of a high stick to the back of his head.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Top Navalny aide alleges Kremlin was behind violent hammer assault in LithuaniaIt was the first known attack on a Russian opposition activist based in Lithuania, which has hosted leading members of the Russian and Belarusian opposition for several years

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »