Violent Night: A Grizzled Santa Claus Takes on Mercenaries in New Holiday Film

Looking for your next binge-worthy series or film to add to your streaming queue? Check back with Village Life every Friday for Jordan Parker's comprehensive insights on the week's most buzz-worthy programs from top streaming services like Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime, and beyond. On Crave – Violent Night Now that we’re almost midway through November, I feel it appropriate to start with some yuletide recommendations. This is definitely not your typical holiday feature though.

It follows a grizzled Santa Claus, who’s forced to fight a group of mercenaries who take a wealthy family hostage in their home. Think Home Alone, Bad Santa, and Die Hard combined. David Harbour is perfect as an angry, gruff Mr. Claus, and he stars alongside the always-wonderful John Leguizamo. Beverly D’Angelo, Alexis Louder, Cam Gigandet, and more provide serviceable turns as greedy family members. Director Tommy Wirkola had a recent Netflix hit with foreign-language The Trip, but this film more closely aligns with his 2009 cult classic darling Dead Sno

