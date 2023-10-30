Vietnam Seeks to Arrest Lenders for Alleged Fraud After Bank Run

Chinese Online Insurer Shouhui Considers Hong Kong IPO in 2024Gold Holds Near $2,000 After Israel Starts Ground OffensiveStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpSaudis May Pause Run of Price Hikes to Asia as Market SoftensWar With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic Resilience to Its LimitTesla Woes Bolster Appeal of Top China EV Maker BYD: Tech WatchBain Hires Goldman Partner Michael Hui as Part of Asia PushPanama Calls Referendum on First Quantum Copper Mine...

Canadian Center for Vaccinology Seeks Volunteers for Whooping Cough TrialThe Canadian Center for Vaccinology is conducting a human challenge trial for whooping cough and is looking for volunteers to live in isolation for up to three weeks. The trial aims to develop a more effective vaccine for the highly contagious disease, which still poses a risk to infants. Participants will be closely monitored and given antibiotics to reduce the severity and duration of symptoms. Read more ⮕

Former Teacher Sentenced to House Arrest for Relationship with Toronto High School StudentA former teacher who had a relationship with a high school student in Toronto has been sentenced to house arrest. The vigil for the victims of a shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie was attended by hundreds of people. The suspect responsible for killing 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine has been found dead. Israel has launched an expanded ground operation in the Gaza Strip, cutting off communication and creating a blackout of information. Kevin Hearn, a member of The Barenaked Ladies, cherishes performing for his daughter in a Toronto group home. Maritime photographers capture vibrant fall colors. Read more ⮕

Former Teacher Sentenced to House Arrest for Relationship with StudentA former teacher in Toronto has been sentenced to house arrest for having a relationship with a high school student. The incident occurred near King Street and Spadina Avenue. Meanwhile, Israel has launched an expanded ground operation in Gaza, cutting off communications and increasing bombardment. Read more ⮕

Arts North East Seeks Support to Manage Permanent Art CollectionArts North East has requested support from the Peace River Regional District to better manage their permanent art collection. The collection, gifted annually since 1987, is currently housed at various locations and its whereabouts and condition are unknown. Arts North East proposes acquiring an archival space in Dawson Creek and hiring summer students to locate and assess the artworks. They also suggest taking the art on community touring exhibitions. Read more ⮕

Pakistan to Arrest and Deport Undocumented ForeignersPakistan plans to arrest and deport undocumented or unregistered foreigners, mainly affecting Afghans who make up the majority of foreigners in the country. The UN agencies warn of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and urge Pakistan to suspend forcible returns to avoid human rights violations. Read more ⮕

Indonesian Police Arrest 27 Suspected Militants Ahead of 2024 ElectionsIndonesian police have arrested 27 suspected militants with links to banned extremist groups, including Jemmaah Anshorut Daulah (JAD), ahead of the 2024 elections. The arrests were made after the interrogation of 18 militants arrested earlier. Authorities are taking preventive action against possible acts of terror, but there is no indication of increasing terrorism threats so far. Read more ⮕