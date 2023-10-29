VIDEO: Wildfire conference in Kelowna reflects on worst year in Canadian history

The event was previously known as the Aerial Wildfire Fighting Conference, but expanded this year to include all aspects of battling wildfires.

The conference was held at the KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence. The space allowed for pieces of large equipment to be on display including a helicopter and bambi bag, several fire trucks, and drones.

McDougall Creek Wildfire Still Smouldering as BC Wildfire Service Shifts to Winter OperationsAs winter approaches, the McDougall Creek wildfire above West Kelowna continues to burn. A local woman captured video footage of open flames while exploring the backcountry. The fire, known as a 'zombie fire,' may burn throughout the winter and resurface in the spring. The BC Wildfire Service is winding down operations for the season after months of intense firefighting efforts. Read more ⮕

