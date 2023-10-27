Video that captured Gardiner Expressway crash leads judge to sentence driver nine months in jail

A car's cameras captured the heart-stopping seconds leading up to a dramatic crash on the Gardiner Expressway that sent a taxi flying and seriously injured two people — footage so "obviously dangerous" that a Toronto judge sentenced the driver to nine months in jail.

The video shows Bogacz "making erratic lane changes and driving in such a dangerous manner that numerous calls were placed to 911 by concerned motorists," she said. The video shows the BMW clip a taxi in the right lane, whose rear hatch immediately buckles as the car pivots towards the guardrails on the right side of the Gardiner, near the Exhibition grounds.

The driver of the taxi suffered a hand and head injury and still has limited mobility in his hand, Newton-Smith wrote. The passenger had head, shoulder and knee injuries and lost sight in one eye. "I accept responsibility for a foolish error I had made and, at the time, did not factor in that the speed I was driving would constitute such a public hazard. I simply thought that I would be able to speed home to resolve an issue that was pressing," he said. headtopics.com

"I am told that he was rushing home to deal with a family crisis. If the situation in his home required urgent and immediate intervention, the appropriate response would be to call 911. I do not consider putting the lives of innocent people at risk for the sake of trying to get home quickly to be a mitigating factor," she wrote.

