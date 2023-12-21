Video shows stolen car crashing into unmarked police vehicles in Etobicoke

A video showing the moment that the driver of a stolen car crashed into two unmarked police vehicles while trying to evade arrest in Etobicoke earlier this week has been released. According to police, members of the Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force (PCJT) were attempting to conduct a vehicle stop in the Eva Road and the West End Mall area at around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 when the suspect fled and deliberately struck two unmarked vehicles.

The video released by police shows the two unmarked cars blocking the entrance to a parking garage. Seconds later an officer is seen narrowly getting out of the way just before the suspect crashes into both vehicles and flips onto its side. Police say that Emergency Task Force officers had to extract two suspects from the vehicle. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries."Officers assigned to the provincial carjacking taskforce observed a stolen vehicle. The officers attempted to strategically box the vehicle in order to prevent a pursuit and at that time the driver rolled the car in an attempt top get awa





